WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.