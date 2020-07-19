WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
