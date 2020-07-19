Waves Community Token Trading Up 8.7% This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $577,113.12 and $3.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars.

