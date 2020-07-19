Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.