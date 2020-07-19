Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €20.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.70 ($17.64).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.83 ($17.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 52-week high of €19.57 ($21.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Blockchain

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.