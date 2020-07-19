Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €20.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.70 ($17.64).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.83 ($17.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 52-week high of €19.57 ($21.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

