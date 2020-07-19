Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €165.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €108.00 ($121.35) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €68.80 ($77.30) and a 1-year high of €162.60 ($182.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.33.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

