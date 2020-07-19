Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $29.35 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008289 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.