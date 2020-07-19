Wanbao Xu Sells 5,627,000 Shares of Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) Stock

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) insider Wanbao Xu sold 5,627,000 shares of Honye Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £1,969,450 ($2,423,640.17).

The company has a market cap of $11.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.20. Honye Financial Services Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.55).

About Honye Financial Services

Honye Financial Services Ltd. intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

