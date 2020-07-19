Wanbao Xu Sells 5,627,000 Shares of Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) Stock

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) insider Wanbao Xu sold 5,627,000 shares of Honye Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £1,969,450 ($2,423,640.17).
The company has a market cap of $11.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.20. Honye Financial Services Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.55).
About Honye Financial Services
