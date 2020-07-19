Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

