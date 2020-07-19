W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.