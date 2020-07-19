Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.20. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

