Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 370,700 shares.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.86% of Volt Information Sciences worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

