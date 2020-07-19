VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.42.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

