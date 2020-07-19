Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

