Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

