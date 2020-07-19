Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.