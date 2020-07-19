Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,939,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 660,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

