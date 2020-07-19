Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

