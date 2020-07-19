Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s 5th Largest Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,939,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 660,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,632,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Visa by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

