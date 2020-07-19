Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 293,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 104,845 call options.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 166.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 46.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE opened at $24.05 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The business’s revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

