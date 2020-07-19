Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0102 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $73,134.94 and approximately $9,520.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

