Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AMH opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

