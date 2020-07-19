Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 999 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $564.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.83. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $569.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

