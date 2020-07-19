Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 45.8% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 726.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $193.65 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

