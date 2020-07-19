Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,724 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 173.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $270.30 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $299.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.24.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.