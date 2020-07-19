Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 55,328 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 211.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

