Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 180,659 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.