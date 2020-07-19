Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,677 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 83,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

