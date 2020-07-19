Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

