Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $81,608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.