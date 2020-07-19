Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

