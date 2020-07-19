Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 325.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

