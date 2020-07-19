Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

