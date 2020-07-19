Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,325.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

