Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,711 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

PANW opened at $239.81 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $255.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average of $214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.