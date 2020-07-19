Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,902 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 287.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,086,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,847,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

