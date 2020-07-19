Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,336 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,570. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

