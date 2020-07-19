Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 166.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

