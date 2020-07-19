Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 35,887 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 178.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,392,803.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,500.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 978,008 shares of company stock worth $47,345,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

