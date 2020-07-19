Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 215,037 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,037 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

