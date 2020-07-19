Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 294,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.