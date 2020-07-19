Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $8.57 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

