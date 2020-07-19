Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Verona Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

