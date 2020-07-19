Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

