Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

