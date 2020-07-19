Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisign alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.

VRSN stock opened at $199.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisign in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.