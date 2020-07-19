Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

VERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $100.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.05. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

