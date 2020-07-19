Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Tops $89,377.08

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $89,377.08 and approximately $370,063.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.02562639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02430599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00461428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00746507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00629774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,337,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,920 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

