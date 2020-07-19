Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.60. Velan shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.21.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$152.56 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

