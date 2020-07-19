Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $33.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

