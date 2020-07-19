Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 279.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

